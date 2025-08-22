Left Menu

Amit Shah Supports Family of Pahalgam Attack Victim

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the family of N Ramachandran, a victim of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. During the meeting, Shah assured support to Ramachandran's widow, Sheela, and daughter, Arathi, at a BJP state leadership event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:02 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his support to the family of N Ramachandran, who was a victim of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, earlier this year. The meeting took place during a BJP state leadership conference.

Shah met with Ramachandran's widow, Sheela, and his daughter, Arathi R Menon, before formal discussions commenced. Sources from the BJP confirmed that the Home Minister assured the family of comprehensive support from the government.

The meeting, which occurred at a hotel hosting the political gathering, lasted over 15 minutes. Shah's interaction with the family underscored the government's commitment to addressing concerns and providing aid to those affected by terrorism.

