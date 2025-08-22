Amit Shah Supports Family of Pahalgam Attack Victim
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the family of N Ramachandran, a victim of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. During the meeting, Shah assured support to Ramachandran's widow, Sheela, and daughter, Arathi, at a BJP state leadership event.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his support to the family of N Ramachandran, who was a victim of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, earlier this year. The meeting took place during a BJP state leadership conference.
Shah met with Ramachandran's widow, Sheela, and his daughter, Arathi R Menon, before formal discussions commenced. Sources from the BJP confirmed that the Home Minister assured the family of comprehensive support from the government.
The meeting, which occurred at a hotel hosting the political gathering, lasted over 15 minutes. Shah's interaction with the family underscored the government's commitment to addressing concerns and providing aid to those affected by terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)