Amit Shah Supports Family of Pahalgam Attack Victim

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his support to the family of N Ramachandran, who was a victim of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, earlier this year. The meeting took place during a BJP state leadership conference.

Shah met with Ramachandran's widow, Sheela, and his daughter, Arathi R Menon, before formal discussions commenced. Sources from the BJP confirmed that the Home Minister assured the family of comprehensive support from the government.

The meeting, which occurred at a hotel hosting the political gathering, lasted over 15 minutes. Shah's interaction with the family underscored the government's commitment to addressing concerns and providing aid to those affected by terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)