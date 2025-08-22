Modi's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Ties in Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a pivotal four-day diplomatic mission to Japan and China, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday. Scheduled for August 29, Modi will commence the tour in Japan, focusing on the 15th India-Japan annual summit, marking his eighth visit as prime minister.

The discussions in Japan will encompass defense, security, trade, and technological innovation, as Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba assess the Special Strategic and Global Partnership. The visit aims to fortify the longstanding ties between the nations, emphasizing regional significance.

On August 31, Modi will continue to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, hosted in Tianjin. Here, Modi is expected to engage with global leaders, reaffirming India's role since it became a member in 2017. These strategic discussions will further underline India's foreign policy pursuits in the region.

