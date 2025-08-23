Shake-Up in US Military Leadership Amid Intelligence Disputes

In a series of high-profile firings, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has dismissed several senior military officers, including Lt Gen Jeffrey Kruse, the head of the US Defence Intelligence Agency. These actions align with President Donald Trump's dissatisfaction over intelligence assessments that contradicted his stance on Iran's nuclear capabilities.

The dismissals of Kruse, Vice Adm Nancy Lacore, and Rear Adm Milton Sands underscore ongoing tensions within the military and intelligence community. Critics suggest the moves are part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to enforce loyalty and suppress dissent, especially after differing conclusions on recent US airstrikes against Iran.

The actions have drawn sharp criticism from congressional Democrats, who argue it sets a dangerous precedent by treating intelligence as a tool for loyalty rather than national security. The situation represents the latest installment in the administration's pattern of replacing officials who offer data or analysis contrary to the president's views.

