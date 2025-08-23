Tejashwi Yadav's Controversial Tweet Sparks Case

In a significant legal development, police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district have filed a case against Tejashwi Yadav, former deputy chief minister of Bihar, for posting an alleged objectionable tweet targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The complaint was officially lodged by BJP MLA Milind Narote, who raised concerns over the RJD leader's comments made on the social media platform X. Yadav's tweet coincided with the prime minister's upcoming visit to Gaya, Bihar, adding to the controversy.

According to a senior police official, the case includes charges under sections 196, 356, 352, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, highlighting serious allegations including promoting enmity and causing public mischief.

