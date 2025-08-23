Tejashwi Yadav's Controversial Tweet Sparks Case
A case has been registered against former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district over an allegedly objectionable tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP MLA Milind Narote lodged the complaint ahead of Modi’s visit to Gaya, Bihar. Yadav faces charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
In a significant legal development, police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district have filed a case against Tejashwi Yadav, former deputy chief minister of Bihar, for posting an alleged objectionable tweet targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The complaint was officially lodged by BJP MLA Milind Narote, who raised concerns over the RJD leader's comments made on the social media platform X. Yadav's tweet coincided with the prime minister's upcoming visit to Gaya, Bihar, adding to the controversy.
According to a senior police official, the case includes charges under sections 196, 356, 352, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, highlighting serious allegations including promoting enmity and causing public mischief.
