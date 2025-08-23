Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav's Controversial Tweet Sparks Case

A case has been registered against former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district over an allegedly objectionable tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP MLA Milind Narote lodged the complaint ahead of Modi’s visit to Gaya, Bihar. Yadav faces charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 23-08-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 08:17 IST
Tejashwi Yadav's Controversial Tweet Sparks Case
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district have filed a case against Tejashwi Yadav, former deputy chief minister of Bihar, for posting an alleged objectionable tweet targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The complaint was officially lodged by BJP MLA Milind Narote, who raised concerns over the RJD leader's comments made on the social media platform X. Yadav's tweet coincided with the prime minister's upcoming visit to Gaya, Bihar, adding to the controversy.

According to a senior police official, the case includes charges under sections 196, 356, 352, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, highlighting serious allegations including promoting enmity and causing public mischief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Hoshiarpur: CM Announces Aid After Deadly LPG Tanker Explosion

Tragedy in Hoshiarpur: CM Announces Aid After Deadly LPG Tanker Explosion

 India
2
India Slashes Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey to Boost Global Competitiveness

India Slashes Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey to Boost Global Competi...

 India
3
SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology

SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology

 India
4
RJD Leaders Cry Foul Over FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

RJD Leaders Cry Foul Over FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025