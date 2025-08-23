Left Menu

Bolivia's Political Turmoil: Supreme Court Orders Urgent Review of Detentions

Bolivia's Supreme Court orders urgent review of prolonged detentions for three right-wing leaders, potentially reopening a volatile political chapter. The directive follows unconstitutional ouster accusations from 2019 and highlights concerns over Bolivia's judicial use for political gains. Critics of the judiciary demand fair trials amidst the ongoing political shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lapaz | Updated: 23-08-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 08:45 IST
Bolivia's Political Turmoil: Supreme Court Orders Urgent Review of Detentions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bolivia's Supreme Court has ordered an immediate review of prolonged detentions involving three prominent right-wing figures. The move, announced Friday, threatens to reopen a divisive political chapter just days after a crucial presidential election that ended the governing leftist party's lengthy dominance.

Chief Justice Romer Saucedo's directive calls for judges to scrutinize the length of pretrial detention related to the contentious 2019 ouster of former President Evo Morales. The order could potentially lead to the release of former interim leader Jeanine Áñez, former governor Luis Fernando Camacho, and Marco Antonio Pumari, who remain in custody.

The judiciary's abrupt decision to revisit these cases has sparked debates on its political motivations. Critics argue that Bolivia's judicial system has become a tool for political maneuvering, with both sides of the political spectrum leveraging it against opponents. The court's directive marks an extraordinary development in a country grappling with shifting political tides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Hoshiarpur: CM Announces Aid After Deadly LPG Tanker Explosion

Tragedy in Hoshiarpur: CM Announces Aid After Deadly LPG Tanker Explosion

 India
2
India Slashes Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey to Boost Global Competitiveness

India Slashes Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey to Boost Global Competi...

 India
3
SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology

SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology

 India
4
RJD Leaders Cry Foul Over FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

RJD Leaders Cry Foul Over FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025