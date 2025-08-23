Bolivia's Political Turmoil: Supreme Court Orders Urgent Review of Detentions

Bolivia's Supreme Court has ordered an immediate review of prolonged detentions involving three prominent right-wing figures. The move, announced Friday, threatens to reopen a divisive political chapter just days after a crucial presidential election that ended the governing leftist party's lengthy dominance.

Chief Justice Romer Saucedo's directive calls for judges to scrutinize the length of pretrial detention related to the contentious 2019 ouster of former President Evo Morales. The order could potentially lead to the release of former interim leader Jeanine Áñez, former governor Luis Fernando Camacho, and Marco Antonio Pumari, who remain in custody.

The judiciary's abrupt decision to revisit these cases has sparked debates on its political motivations. Critics argue that Bolivia's judicial system has become a tool for political maneuvering, with both sides of the political spectrum leveraging it against opponents. The court's directive marks an extraordinary development in a country grappling with shifting political tides.

(With inputs from agencies.)