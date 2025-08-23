Amartya Sen Warns Against Disenfranchisement Risk Through Electoral Roll Revision

Renowned economist and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has raised concerns over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in India, cautioning that the exercise might lead to the disenfranchisement of marginalized communities if not executed with care.

Sen questioned the fairness of demanding strict documentation from citizens, especially those without access to such paperwork, all while emphasizing that administrative processes must not compromise fundamental rights. He urged a balanced approach that safeguards the rights of the most vulnerable.

The economist also touched on the importance of fostering Hindu-Muslim cooperation, citing historical instances and his grandfather's work. These insights were shared during a discussion on improving social opportunities for youth in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)