Tejashwi Yadav Faces FIRs Over Social Media Post Targeting PM Modi

An FIR has been lodged against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for a social media post criticizing PM Modi, following complaints by BJP representatives. The posts have sparked public outrage and led to separate FIRs in Bihar and Maharashtra, alleging defamation and incitement of public unrest.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is under fire after an FIR was filed against him for a controversial social media post directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The complaint, lodged by BJP's city president Shilpi Gupta, alleges the post has stirred deep resentment and anger among the populace.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed the FIR was filed on Friday at the Sadar Bazar Police Station. The post, reportedly from the official RJD account, accused the prime minister of deception, calling him a 'vote thief' during his visit to Gaya, Bihar.

Additional FIRs have been registered in Maharashtra, as complaints from MLA Milind Narote claim Yadav's remarks promote enmity and could potentially disrupt public peace. Legal actions in both states highlight the post's far-reaching impact on political sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

