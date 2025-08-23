Taiwan's Political Shifts: A Nuclear Power Referendum and Legislative Recall

Taiwanese citizens are poised for a critical decision-making day as they head to the polls to vote on the recall of seven opposition legislators. This vote comes just five months following the shutdown of the island's last nuclear reactor, prompting a simultaneous referendum on whether to reinstate nuclear power.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which secured the presidency in 2024 but failed to gain a majority in the 113-seat legislature, sees the recalls as a pathway to reclaim legislative dominance. However, with opposition Nationalist Party members surviving a previous round of recalls, gaining control appears uncertain.

Nuclear power has resurfaced as a contentious issue, with the DPP phasing it out after a steady reliance, while the Nationalists alongside the Taiwan People's Party push for its continuance. Proponents highlight nuclear energy's potential to lower electricity costs and accommodate burgeoning AI power demands, as supported by Taiwan-born Nvidia founder Jensen Huang.

