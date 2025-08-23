Left Menu

Taiwan's Political Shifts: A Nuclear Power Referendum and Legislative Recall

Taiwanese voters are set to decide on the possible recall of seven opposition legislators and the revival of nuclear power after the last reactor shutdown. The Democratic Progressive Party aims to regain legislative control after losing its majority. Nuclear power discourse gains steam amid energy demands and technological growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 23-08-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 11:10 IST
Taiwan's Political Shifts: A Nuclear Power Referendum and Legislative Recall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwanese citizens are poised for a critical decision-making day as they head to the polls to vote on the recall of seven opposition legislators. This vote comes just five months following the shutdown of the island's last nuclear reactor, prompting a simultaneous referendum on whether to reinstate nuclear power.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which secured the presidency in 2024 but failed to gain a majority in the 113-seat legislature, sees the recalls as a pathway to reclaim legislative dominance. However, with opposition Nationalist Party members surviving a previous round of recalls, gaining control appears uncertain.

Nuclear power has resurfaced as a contentious issue, with the DPP phasing it out after a steady reliance, while the Nationalists alongside the Taiwan People's Party push for its continuance. Proponents highlight nuclear energy's potential to lower electricity costs and accommodate burgeoning AI power demands, as supported by Taiwan-born Nvidia founder Jensen Huang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Hoshiarpur: CM Announces Aid After Deadly LPG Tanker Explosion

Tragedy in Hoshiarpur: CM Announces Aid After Deadly LPG Tanker Explosion

 India
2
India Slashes Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey to Boost Global Competitiveness

India Slashes Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey to Boost Global Competi...

 India
3
SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology

SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology

 India
4
RJD Leaders Cry Foul Over FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

RJD Leaders Cry Foul Over FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025