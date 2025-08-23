Texas Gerrymandering Sparks Heated Political Clash

The Texas Senate has given the green light to a contentious bill that seeks to redraw the state's congressional districts. Championed by Republicans, this measure aims to convert five Democrat-held seats to Republican, aligning with President Donald Trump's objectives. The bill, having passed the state House, now awaits the signature of Governor Greg Abbott, a fellow Republican.

Democratic State Senator Carol Alvarado attempted to stall the bill with a filibuster, speaking for hours in the legislature. However, her efforts were thwarted by a rare procedural motion by Senate Republicans, ending the debate and moving to a vote early on Saturday. As a result, the bill passed with an 18 to 11 party-line vote.

While Texas Republicans assert that the redistricting aligns with legal standards and vote history, Democrats argue it diminishes minority representation. As the battle unfolds, Democrats in states like California are advancing competing plans to secure advantages for their own party. Aligning with national trends, this redistricting saga underscores the fierce political warfare over control of Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)