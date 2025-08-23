Left Menu

Legislative Showdown: Controversial Bills Spark Parliamentary Uproar

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticized the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigating three controversial bills related to the removal of prime ministers and chief ministers. Introduced in the Lok Sabha, the bills sparked significant opposition, leading to heated exchanges and physical altercations in the Parliament. The JPC's report is due in November.

Updated: 23-08-2025 13:03 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has slammed the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) formed to scrutinize three newly introduced bills, labeling it a 'farce' and refusing to participate by not nominating any member to the committee.

Introduced in the Lok Sabha, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 focus on the legal framework for removing the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers under specific circumstances. The bills have ignited fierce opposition, leading to significant tension within Parliament.

As tempers flared, members from both sides engaged in heated debates, with physical altercations erupting as TMC MPs charged at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A resolution has been passed to refer the bills to a JPC of 31 members, tasked with submitting its findings at the upcoming Winter Session in November.

