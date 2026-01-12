Pope Leo Meets Venezuelan Opposition Leader: A Call for Prisoner Release

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado visited the Vatican on Monday to meet with Pope Leo, urging him to advocate for the release of political prisoners in her homeland. The Vatican acknowledged the meeting, yet provided limited details.

In a video from the event, Machado, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is seen conversing with Leo regarding the plight of kidnapped and disappeared Venezuelans. This audience comes amid heightened tensions following the U.S.-ordered capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Pope Leo, the first U.S. pope, delivered a speech condemning military interventions for diplomatic solutions, emphasizing the protection of human rights in Venezuela. The Venezuelan government announced the release of 116 prisoners, though discrepancies exist in reported numbers.

