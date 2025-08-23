Left Menu

INDIA Bloc's Vice-Presidential Bid: A Call for Decency

B Sudershan Reddy, nominated by the INDIA Bloc, stresses the importance of a dignified Vice-Presidential election, free from personal attacks. Originating from the Congress party's initiative, his candidacy reflects a broader alliance strategy. The election is set against NDA's CP Radhakrishnan on September 9.

INDIA bloc's VP candidate B Sudershan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Vice-Presidential elections approach, INDIA Bloc candidate B Sudershan Reddy has voiced a strong desire for decorum and integrity in the electoral process. Emphasizing the need for a contest devoid of personal attacks, Reddy seeks a campaign marked by decency and respect.

B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court Judge, revealed to ANI that his candidacy came as a surprise proposal from the Congress party, marking a significant step in the INDIA alliance's broader electoral strategy. Reddy acknowledged the challenge of stepping into a candidacy aligned with any specific political party but expressed willingness contingent on collective support from the INDIA alliance.

The formal nomination took place on Thursday, with prominent leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi in attendance. Reddy's main opponent in the election, scheduled for September 9, is NDA's CP Radhakrishnan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

