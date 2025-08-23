INDIA Bloc's Vice-Presidential Bid: A Call for Decency
As the Vice-Presidential elections approach, INDIA Bloc candidate B Sudershan Reddy has voiced a strong desire for decorum and integrity in the electoral process. Emphasizing the need for a contest devoid of personal attacks, Reddy seeks a campaign marked by decency and respect.
B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court Judge, revealed to ANI that his candidacy came as a surprise proposal from the Congress party, marking a significant step in the INDIA alliance's broader electoral strategy. Reddy acknowledged the challenge of stepping into a candidacy aligned with any specific political party but expressed willingness contingent on collective support from the INDIA alliance.
The formal nomination took place on Thursday, with prominent leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi in attendance. Reddy's main opponent in the election, scheduled for September 9, is NDA's CP Radhakrishnan.
