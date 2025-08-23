A Battle of Ideologies: VP Race Showdown

In a candid dialogue, B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's nominee for the vice presidency, highlights the ideological divide shaping the upcoming election. Reddy, who identifies as a liberal constitutional democrat, contrasts his views starkly with those of his opponent, an RSS stalwart.

Reddy expresses gratitude for being backed by the opposition's broad coalition, representing over 63 percent of the electorate. He credits the Congress party for initiating his candidacy and stresses his lifelong dedication to upholding constitutional values.

Addressing the challenges in current governance, Reddy describes a deficit in democracy and advocates for healthier government-opposition dialogue. He also defends past judicial decisions and underscores the importance of maintaining constitutional integrity amid political divisions.

