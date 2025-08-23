A Battle of Ideologies: VP Race Showdown
B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's candidate for the vice presidential election, emphasizes that the contest isn't between individuals but contrasting ideologies. Representing a diverse pool of political support, Reddy highlights his commitment to liberal and constitutional values while addressing tensions in current governance and parliamentary decorum.
- Country:
- India
In a candid dialogue, B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's nominee for the vice presidency, highlights the ideological divide shaping the upcoming election. Reddy, who identifies as a liberal constitutional democrat, contrasts his views starkly with those of his opponent, an RSS stalwart.
Reddy expresses gratitude for being backed by the opposition's broad coalition, representing over 63 percent of the electorate. He credits the Congress party for initiating his candidacy and stresses his lifelong dedication to upholding constitutional values.
Addressing the challenges in current governance, Reddy describes a deficit in democracy and advocates for healthier government-opposition dialogue. He also defends past judicial decisions and underscores the importance of maintaining constitutional integrity amid political divisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)