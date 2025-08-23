Left Menu

DK Shivakumar Urges BJP to Avoid Politicizing Dharmasthala Case

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has urged BJP not to politicize the Dharmasthala case and expressed his commitment to justice. Despite political pressures, the investigation continues, with the SIT delving into potential conspiracies surrounding the incident. Meanwhile, local political preparations proceed amid ongoing electoral discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:57 IST
DK Shivakumar Urges BJP to Avoid Politicizing Dharmasthala Case
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to underscore justice, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has appealed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to refrain from politicizing the controversial Dharmasthala case. Although Deputy CM Shivakumar reiterated his neutral stance, he stressed the importance of justice for the victims involved.

Speaking from his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar addressed the media, highlighting that the BJP began addressing the issue only after he introduced the possibility of a conspiracy. He emphasized that justice should prevail without politicizing religious matters. The state government, he noted, remains committed to prosecuting offenders, regardless of their social standing.

The Dharmasthala case, now in the hands of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), has seen the arrest of the original complainant, as confirmed by Home Minister G Parameshwara. Investigations continue as authorities strive to uncover underlying networks. Meanwhile, political activities ramp up with opposition leaders suspecting a broader conspiracy to tarnish Hindu temples.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025