DK Shivakumar Urges BJP to Avoid Politicizing Dharmasthala Case

In a bid to underscore justice, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has appealed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to refrain from politicizing the controversial Dharmasthala case. Although Deputy CM Shivakumar reiterated his neutral stance, he stressed the importance of justice for the victims involved.

Speaking from his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar addressed the media, highlighting that the BJP began addressing the issue only after he introduced the possibility of a conspiracy. He emphasized that justice should prevail without politicizing religious matters. The state government, he noted, remains committed to prosecuting offenders, regardless of their social standing.

The Dharmasthala case, now in the hands of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), has seen the arrest of the original complainant, as confirmed by Home Minister G Parameshwara. Investigations continue as authorities strive to uncover underlying networks. Meanwhile, political activities ramp up with opposition leaders suspecting a broader conspiracy to tarnish Hindu temples.