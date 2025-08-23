Left Menu

Taiwan's Political Crossroads: Recall Votes Survive, Nuclear Referendum Falters

Opposition lawmakers in Taiwan successfully retained their seats after recall votes, while a referendum on nuclear power did not pass despite significant support. This political landscape reveals challenges for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, as Taiwan balances energy needs with political dynamics.

In Taiwan, opposition lawmakers managed to retain their positions following recall votes held on Saturday, but a referendum pushing for the return of nuclear power, despite massive backing, failed to meet its approval threshold.

The Democratic Progressive Party suffered another setback as the seven opposition Nationalist Party legislators, along with 24 members from various parties, held onto their seats amid the power struggle in the legislature, after the DPP lost its majority in the 2024 elections.

Although voters favored nuclear power revival, the support did not surpass the required 25% of eligible voters. The push for nuclear was fueled by economic and technological needs, strongly supported by Nvidia's Jensen Huang, advocating for diverse energy solutions amidst AI's growing energy demands.

