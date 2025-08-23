AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

In a bold declaration, former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami emphasized the AIADMK's proactive measures to safeguard Tamil Nadu's farmers. Under previous AIADMK governance, particularly during J Jayalalithaa's tenure, decisive steps were taken to halt the coal-bed methane project threatening the Cauvery Delta districts.

The controversial methane project, initially opposed by the farming community, was put on hold thanks to legislation enacted by AIADMK to declare the region a Protected Special Agriculture Zone. This move distinctly set AIADMK apart from the DMK, which had reportedly supported the project.

As part of his ongoing campaign tour across Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami assured constituents that all beneficial schemes from past AIADMK regimes would resume once the party regains power in the 2026 Assembly elections. His extensive campaign tour underscores a commitment to 'protect the people and redeem Tamil Nadu'.

(With inputs from agencies.)