Protest at Ramlila Maidan: Police Actions Under Scrutiny
Political parties criticized Delhi Police for allegedly using force against SSC aspirants protesting mismanagement in exams. Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and NSUI accused police of harsh tactics. A senior officer denied baton use, stating 44 were detained, with exams plagued by issues.
On Monday, political parties lashed out at the Delhi Police over allegations of excessive force against Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants. These aspirants held a protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, demanding fairer examination processes.
Footage shared by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia depicted police pushing and dragging protesters, leading to accusations of undue harshness from both political corners and the public. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also criticized the police's response to the demonstration.
Despite claims of baton charges, a senior Delhi Police official reported no such incidents, though 44 participants were detained after refusing to leave the site. The SSC exam process has faced criticism for cancellations, technical failures, and inconvenient exam locations.
