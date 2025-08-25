Left Menu

Protest at Ramlila Maidan: Police Actions Under Scrutiny

Political parties criticized Delhi Police for allegedly using force against SSC aspirants protesting mismanagement in exams. Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and NSUI accused police of harsh tactics. A senior officer denied baton use, stating 44 were detained, with exams plagued by issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 11:40 IST
Protest at Ramlila Maidan: Police Actions Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, political parties lashed out at the Delhi Police over allegations of excessive force against Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants. These aspirants held a protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, demanding fairer examination processes.

Footage shared by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia depicted police pushing and dragging protesters, leading to accusations of undue harshness from both political corners and the public. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also criticized the police's response to the demonstration.

Despite claims of baton charges, a senior Delhi Police official reported no such incidents, though 44 participants were detained after refusing to leave the site. The SSC exam process has faced criticism for cancellations, technical failures, and inconvenient exam locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Convicted Leaders: Imran Khan's Party Faces Judicial Blow

Convicted Leaders: Imran Khan's Party Faces Judicial Blow

 Pakistan
2
Controversy Over Karnataka Deputy CM's Anthem Surprise

Controversy Over Karnataka Deputy CM's Anthem Surprise

 India
3
Political Storm: Allegations Rock Kerala Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil

Political Storm: Allegations Rock Kerala Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil

 India
4
Controversy Unfolds: Former Judge's Salwa Judum Verdict Sparks Debate

Controversy Unfolds: Former Judge's Salwa Judum Verdict Sparks Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025