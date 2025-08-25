Left Menu

Super Garuda Shield: Bridging Allies in a Tense Indo-Pacific

Indonesia and the US have launched the annual Super Garuda Shield exercises, including troops from various nations, to enhance regional ties amidst China's perceived threats. The exercises emphasize sovereignty and partnership, balancing military alliances while navigating complex ties with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:04 IST
  • Indonesia

In a significant demonstration of military cooperation, Indonesia and the United States have commenced their annual Super Garuda Shield exercises. This year's iteration includes troops from a dozen nations, underscoring the US push for regional allies to address perceived threats from China more robustly.

Held in Jakarta and on Sumatra Island, the exercises aim to solidify regional ties in the face of an increasingly volatile global landscape. With over 6,500 troops participating, the expanded roster symbolizes a shared commitment to sovereignty and partnership across nations.

Amidst Chinese accusations of forming an 'Asian NATO', Indonesia remains steadfast in its diplomatic balance, pursuing economic ties with China while diversifying defense partnerships with Western countries.

