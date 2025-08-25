Super Garuda Shield: Bridging Allies in a Tense Indo-Pacific

In a significant demonstration of military cooperation, Indonesia and the United States have commenced their annual Super Garuda Shield exercises. This year's iteration includes troops from a dozen nations, underscoring the US push for regional allies to address perceived threats from China more robustly.

Held in Jakarta and on Sumatra Island, the exercises aim to solidify regional ties in the face of an increasingly volatile global landscape. With over 6,500 troops participating, the expanded roster symbolizes a shared commitment to sovereignty and partnership across nations.

Amidst Chinese accusations of forming an 'Asian NATO', Indonesia remains steadfast in its diplomatic balance, pursuing economic ties with China while diversifying defense partnerships with Western countries.

