Turmoil in Jharkhand Assembly: Chaos, Protests, and Adjournments
The Jharkhand assembly faced chaos on Monday as both ruling and opposition MLAs demonstrated, leading to the adjournment of the House multiple times. Key issues included a call for a CBI probe into Surya Hansda's death and debates over the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill and electoral roll revisions.
Chaos engulfed the Jharkhand assembly on Monday as both ruling and opposition MLAs clashed, forcing Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato to adjourn the House twice during the pre-lunch session.
The session commenced with lawmakers immediately converging into the Well, chanting slogans. Opposition BJP MLAs demanded a CBI inquiry into Surya Hansda's death, while ruling JMM and Congress members voiced concerns over electoral roll revisions and the controversial 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill.
Despite Speaker Mahato's efforts to restore order, the demonstrations persisted. Eventually, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore presented CAG reports, but the chaos led to another adjournment, highlighting deep political divides.
