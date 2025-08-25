Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remarks: A Legal Battle

A local court has scheduled a hearing for September 26 on the legal case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding his contentious comment about 'fighting the Indian state itself'. The remarks, made during the Congress headquarters inauguration, have sparked legal actions initiated by petitioner Simran Gupta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:46 IST
A local court in India will hear a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 26 regarding his statement about 'fighting the Indian state itself'.

Additional district judge Aarti Faujdar announced the date, citing unavailable records from a subordinate court. Senior lawyer Sagir Saifi confirmed the delay to PTI.

The remarks, made during the Congress headquarters inauguration, have stirred controversy. Petitioner Simran Gupta claims Gandhi's comments disrespect democracy and the public, prompting her to initiate legal proceedings after earlier complaints went unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

