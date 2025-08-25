Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remarks: A Legal Battle

A local court in India will hear a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 26 regarding his statement about 'fighting the Indian state itself'.

Additional district judge Aarti Faujdar announced the date, citing unavailable records from a subordinate court. Senior lawyer Sagir Saifi confirmed the delay to PTI.

The remarks, made during the Congress headquarters inauguration, have stirred controversy. Petitioner Simran Gupta claims Gandhi's comments disrespect democracy and the public, prompting her to initiate legal proceedings after earlier complaints went unaddressed.

