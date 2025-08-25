Controversy Erupts as Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill Faces Opposition Scrutiny

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the BJP concerning the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill. Yadav argued that governments around the world that enacted similar laws did not survive, citing Italy, Germany, and Russia as historical examples. He specifically pointed out alleged misuses of power, referencing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath withdrawing cases against himself.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed opposition protests against the legislation, terming it a rejection of the notion that jailed leaders could govern a nation effectively. Shah questioned whether a Prime Minister or Chief Minister could lead from behind bars and insisted that governance does not depend on one person.

The parliamentary debate has seen significant opposition, with some lawmakers alleging that the legislation aims to misuse central agencies to incarcerate non-BJP leaders and destabilize state governments. A Joint Committee from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will examine the bill, which has ignited fierce political debate. (ANI)