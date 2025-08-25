Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest in Bengal's School Jobs Scam Sparks Political Firestorm

TMC legislator Jiban Krishna Saha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in West Bengal in connection with a school jobs scam. His escape attempt and the subsequent arrest have intensified political tensions ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, as the TMC and BJP exchange sharp allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-08-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha after conducting raids at his Murshidabad residence related to the multi-crore school jobs scam.

Saha attempted to evade capture by climbing a boundary wall but was caught by ED officials and CRPF personnel in a nearby field, muddy and trying desperately to avoid capture.

The arrest has heightened a political storm in Bengal as the TMC accuses the BJP of orchestrating political vendettas, while the BJP argues it exposes the ruling party's corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

