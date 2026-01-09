Left Menu

AIADMK Gears Up for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Interviews and Alliances in Focus

The AIADMK has started interviewing candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, while negotiating alliances with BJP and PMK. With 10,175 applications received, the party seeks to strengthen its stance against the ruling DMK, considering new allies for the upcoming 2026 elections.

The Opposition party AIADMK began interviewing candidates on Friday for Tamil Nadu's upcoming Assembly elections, a move that underscores its strategic preparations.

Amid seat-sharing discussions with BJP and finalized arrangements with PMK, AIADMK aims to enhance its electoral stance. Talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggest a possibility of including AMMK in its alliance.

General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami took a keen interest in candidate vetting from various districts. The party is deeply invested in expanding its coalition against the DMK, reviewing over 10,000 applications for 2026 contests across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala.

