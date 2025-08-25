Left Menu

Maratha Quota Standoff: Manoj Jarange's Ultimatum to Maharashtra Government

Maharashtra activist Manoj Jarange has given the government an ultimatum to grant a 10% quota to the Maratha community under the OBC category by August 26. Jarange plans an indefinite hunger strike starting August 29 if demands are unmet, escalating tensions with the BJP, who accuses him of political manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar/Jalna | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:56 IST
Maharashtra activist Manoj Jarange has issued an ultimatum to the state government, setting an August 26 deadline to grant a 10% quota to the Maratha community under the OBC category, or face protests. The demand has drawn sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accuses Jarange of political maneuvering.

Jarange announced plans to proceed to Mumbai on Wednesday and commence an indefinite hunger strike on August 29 if his demands are not met. He claims widespread public support and intends to peacefully march to Azad Maidan in Mumbai, starting August 27. The activist reiterates demands for the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas and implementing historical gazettes.

In response, BJP leaders have accused Jarange of harboring animosity towards Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family, and of utilizing inappropriate rhetoric. While Jarange denies making disparaging comments, tension escalates as the threat of unrest looms over Maharashtra's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

