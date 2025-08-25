Distorted Information Strains US-South Korea Relations
South Korean Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho expressed concerns about potential misinformation from U.S. President Trump regarding South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and the liberal party. Addressing parliament, he highlighted the issue amid existing tension over defense spending and trade, challenging the longstanding US-South Korea alliance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:06 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho has voiced apprehensions that U.S. President Donald Trump might be distorting details about South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and the liberal ruling party.
Sung-ho made these remarks as he addressed members of parliament in Seoul, following Trump's recent comments before a pivotal summit with President Lee. The remarks have drawn attention to the growing challenges in the longstanding U.S.-South Korea alliance.
Deepening uncertainties over defense spending and trade relations have cast a shadow on diplomatic ties between the two countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement