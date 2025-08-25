Distorted Information Strains US-South Korea Relations

South Korean Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho has voiced apprehensions that U.S. President Donald Trump might be distorting details about South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and the liberal ruling party.

Sung-ho made these remarks as he addressed members of parliament in Seoul, following Trump's recent comments before a pivotal summit with President Lee. The remarks have drawn attention to the growing challenges in the longstanding U.S.-South Korea alliance.

Deepening uncertainties over defense spending and trade relations have cast a shadow on diplomatic ties between the two countries.

