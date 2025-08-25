Dharmasthala Controversy Intensifies Amid BJP's Statewide 'Chalo' Campaign
The ruling Congress rejected BJP's demand for an NIA probe into the Dharmasthala case, urging not to politicize it. Allegations of bodies buried linked to the temple have emerged. BJP plans a statewide 'Dharmasthala Chalo' campaign, emphasizing it’s not political but protects Hindu beliefs.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s demand for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the controversial Dharmasthala case, urging the opposition not to politicize the matter.
The controversy stems from allegations by a complainant, C N Chinnaiah, who claimed bodies, some showing signs of sexual assault, were buried in Dharmasthala over time, casting suspicion on the temple's administrators. Chinnaiah has been arrested for perjury.
Despite the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Karnataka government, BJP continues to push for an NIA probe and has announced a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' campaign on September 1, arguing it's a move to protect Hindu beliefs and uncover a larger conspiracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dharmasthala
- BJP
- Congress
- NIA
- SIT
- investigation
- Karnataka
- Chinnaiah
- temple controversy
- faith
ALSO READ
UN Chief Calls for Investigation After Hospital Strike in Gaza
Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found at Dumping Site
Trump Questions South Korea's Church Investigations
Tragic Incident: Investigation into Dog Deaths at NY Boarding Facility
Syrian Fundraising Scam Uncovered in India: Arrest and Investigation