National Rally Stands Firm Against Confidence Vote

The far-right National Rally party in France has made a resolute decision to oppose a confidence vote against the government. This confidence vote has been called by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, as confirmed by the party's leader Jordan Bardella through a post on social media platform X.

Earlier, Bayrou stated to reporters his intention to seek a confidence vote from the Parliament on September 8. This move comes at a critical moment for his administration as he aims to reaffirm his government's standing.

Bardella criticized Bayrou's policy choices, indicating they have resulted in suffering for the French people. As a consequence, the National Rally remains adamant in their decision not to support the vote of confidence for Bayrou's government.

