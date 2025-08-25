National Rally Stands Firm Against Confidence Vote
France's far-right National Rally announced it will vote against a confidence motion for the government, initiated by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. The decision was confirmed by party leader Jordan Bardella on social media. Bayrou seeks parliamentary approval amid claims his policies harm the French populace.
The far-right National Rally party in France has made a resolute decision to oppose a confidence vote against the government. This confidence vote has been called by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, as confirmed by the party's leader Jordan Bardella through a post on social media platform X.
Earlier, Bayrou stated to reporters his intention to seek a confidence vote from the Parliament on September 8. This move comes at a critical moment for his administration as he aims to reaffirm his government's standing.
Bardella criticized Bayrou's policy choices, indicating they have resulted in suffering for the French people. As a consequence, the National Rally remains adamant in their decision not to support the vote of confidence for Bayrou's government.
