Owaisi Challenges Independence of Agencies Amid Controversial Amendment Bill

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday raised significant concerns about the integrity of India's investigative agencies, questioning their independence amidst the introduction of the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill. The bill, proposed in the Lok Sabha on August 20, suggests a framework for the removal of Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Union and State Ministers if imprisoned for over 30 days on serious charges.

Owaisi highlighted that the central government's involvement in appointing the heads of key investigative bodies like the CBI, ED, and IT raises questions about their impartiality, suggesting that under the proposed bill, opposition leaders might be unfairly targeted. This comes following Home Minister Amit Shah's defense of the bill, amid accusations of allowing jailed officials to govern.

Owaisi also pointed out potential constitutional conflicts, particularly with Article 74 (1), questioning how the President could remove a sitting PM as the article mandates actions based on the Council of Minister's advice. Amidst boycotts by other opposition parties, Owaisi has requested inclusion in the JPC to ensure transparent review of the bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)