BMS Pushes for Swift Implementation of Historic Wage and Social Security Codes

During their recent 159th Central Working Committee meeting in Bhopal, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), called for the immediate implementation of the Wage Code and Social Security Code. These historic legislations are seen as crucial for the welfare of workers, particularly those in the unorganised sector.

Under the leadership of BMS president Hiranmay Pandya, the meeting stressed the importance of convening the Indian Labour Conference (ILC), urging the Ministry of Labour and Employment to ensure prompt enforcement of all pending labour codes. The BMS also voiced its discontent over the exclusion of the Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions Code, and the Industrial Relations Code, from current legislative action.

The meeting also welcomed the Haryana Government's decision to regularise contract workers under the Kaushal Vikas Yojana, while expressing concerns about the Face Recognition System for Anganwadi workers. The BMS announced plans for their 20th All-India Conference in Puri, 2026, indicating ongoing advocacy for workers' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)