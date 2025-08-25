NCP's Push for Farmers: Loan Waivers and MSP Assurance in Nashik
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is set to hold a camp in Nashik on September 14, followed by a rally to advocate for farmers. Key demands include farm loan waivers, MSP implementation, and more. The event aims to draw attention to agricultural issues, with participation from prominent leaders.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will convene a special camp in Nashik, Maharashtra on September 14, aimed at mobilizing workers and leaders. This will precede a significant rally highlighting the pressing issues faced by farmers, including calls for loan waivers, as announced recently.
Shashikant Shinde, the NCP (SP) state unit president, announced in Mumbai that the camp will be led by party leader Sharad Pawar. The September 15 rally seeks to underscore demands such as comprehensive farm loan waivers, procurement of agricultural products at minimum support prices set by the government, and the implementation of policies beneficial to sugarcane farmers.
Additionally, the party aims to pressure the government to declare regions affected by unseasonal rains as facing a 'wet drought'. Post-Nashik, Shinde stated, the NCP plans to escalate agitations across Maharashtra, focusing on diverse concerns, from electoral issues to public security legislation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
