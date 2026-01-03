Left Menu

Political Realignment: Ajit Pawar Urged to Merge with Sharad Pawar's NCP

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has called on Ajit Pawar to merge his faction of the NCP with the original NCP, led by Sharad Pawar. This comes ahead of the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic elections, where both factions are contesting together despite internal disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 14:19 IST
Political Realignment: Ajit Pawar Urged to Merge with Sharad Pawar's NCP
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday urged Ajit Pawar to reunite his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with Sharad Pawar's original party. This appeal comes as the two NCP factions forge an alliance for the upcoming Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic elections.

Raut questioned Ajit Pawar's alignment with the BJP-led Mahayuti government, particularly after accusing the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation of corruption. He suggested that, given the newfound unity for electoral purposes, Ajit Pawar should reconsider his political stance and leave the alliance with the BJP.

Ajit Pawar has defended his political strategy amidst allegations linked to a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam while maintaining the stance that no individual can be deemed guilty without due process. The backdrop of these allegations is the pending civic polls for 29 municipal corporations, scheduled for January 15.

TRENDING

1
Explosive Tensions: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Amid Conflict Over Resources

Explosive Tensions: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Amid Conflict Over Resources

 Global
2
IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion

IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion

 India
3
Rajasthan Chief Secretary Reviews National Institute of Ayurveda's Progress

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Reviews National Institute of Ayurveda's Progress

 India
4
Kerala Boosts KSRTC Financial Support with Additional Rs 93.72 Crore

Kerala Boosts KSRTC Financial Support with Additional Rs 93.72 Crore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026