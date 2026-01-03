Political Realignment: Ajit Pawar Urged to Merge with Sharad Pawar's NCP

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday urged Ajit Pawar to reunite his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with Sharad Pawar's original party. This appeal comes as the two NCP factions forge an alliance for the upcoming Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic elections.

Raut questioned Ajit Pawar's alignment with the BJP-led Mahayuti government, particularly after accusing the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation of corruption. He suggested that, given the newfound unity for electoral purposes, Ajit Pawar should reconsider his political stance and leave the alliance with the BJP.

Ajit Pawar has defended his political strategy amidst allegations linked to a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam while maintaining the stance that no individual can be deemed guilty without due process. The backdrop of these allegations is the pending civic polls for 29 municipal corporations, scheduled for January 15.