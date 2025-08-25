Tragic Mishap: Hospital Strike in Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu termed the fatal hospital strike in Gaza that killed 20, including five journalists, a 'tragic mishap'. He emphasized Israel's respect for journalists and civilians and assured a military investigation into the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:51 IST
In a deeply concerning development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the fatal strike on a Gaza hospital as a 'tragic mishap'.
The incident, which resulted in the loss of 20 lives including five journalists, has prompted significant scrutiny.
Netanyahu reiterated Israel's respect for the efforts of journalists, medical staff, and civilians, assuring that the military is conducting a thorough investigation into the unfortunate event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
