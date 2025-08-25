Tragic Mishap at Nasser Hospital: Netanyahu's Response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed profound regret for what he termed a "tragic mishap" at Nasser hospital in southern Gaza. The incident occurred on Monday, leading to the death of at least 20 individuals, among them five journalists from major news agencies such as Reuters, the Associated Press, and Al Jazeera.

The hospital strike draws sharp focus amid the ongoing conflict, which Netanyahu insists is aimed at combating Hamas terrorists rather than targeting civilians. In a statement, he reiterated that the primary goals are to defeat Hamas and ensure the safe return of hostages.

The situation has further escalated tensions in the region, highlighting the complexities and human toll of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The international community continues to watch closely, concerned about the humanitarian implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)