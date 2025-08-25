Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has underlined the significance of empowering marginalized groups, including youth, farmers, and rural entrepreneurs, as essential for the state's development. Speaking at the inauguration of a 'Youth Mela', Sangma stressed that development transcends merely large-scale projects.

While acknowledging the importance of GDP metrics and infrastructure projects, the Chief Minister highlighted their insufficiency without improvements in crucial sectors such as health, education, rural tourism, and agriculture. His remarks underscored the state's commitment to fostering inclusivity and entrepreneurship beyond major enterprises.

Sangma expressed optimism about the establishment of 64 Chief Minister Youth Centres across Meghalaya, designed to foster innovation, skill development, and entrepreneurship. These centres are free, open learning spaces that encourage problem-solving and peer-led learning, aligning with the state's vision for inclusive growth.

