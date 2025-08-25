Diplomatic Endeavors: U.S. and Israel's Push on Gaza Hostage Crisis

Amidst escalating tensions in Gaza, U.S. President Donald Trump underscores a vigorous diplomatic initiative focusing on the region's hostage situation. Both the United States and Israel are pressuring Hamas for the captives' release.

At a White House gathering, alongside President Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated the unyielding pursuit of a peaceful solution, emphasizing President Trump's stance that the conflict must conclude without Hamas's influence.

This announcement precedes Trump's scheduled discussion with South Korea's leader, highlighting the international dimensions of the U.S.'s foreign policy strategies.