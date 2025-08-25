KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

During a party induction event at Telangana Bhavan, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao launched a fierce critique of both the ruling Congress in Telangana and the BJP at the national level. KTR alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were engaged in a "behind-the-scenes pact" with a "secret deal" that could imperil Telangana's future.

KTR derisively referred to CM Revanth Reddy's penchant for what he termed "scissors" politics. He quipped that Revanth was eager to cut ribbons on projects initiated during the BRS tenure, subtly questioning his contributions. KTR pointed out that the recently inaugurated Osmania University buildings were laid down during KCR's administration.

Addressing concerns over irrigation, KTR accused CM Revanth of attempting to sabotage the Kaleshwaram project under directions from the central leadership and Chandrababu Naidu. He charged that there were plans to redirect Godavari waters to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. KTR provocatively likened PM Modi to a "Bada Modi" and CM Revanth Reddy to a "Chhota Modi," both making grand promises but failing to deliver.

(With inputs from agencies.)