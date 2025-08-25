Left Menu

KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

BRS leader KT Rama Rao accused the Telangana Congress and BJP of a covert alliance, claiming a secret pact threatens the state's future. He criticized CM Revanth Reddy's political tactics and alleged conspiracies to undermine Telangana's projects, while urging citizens to reject Congress in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:47 IST
KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana
BRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a party induction event at Telangana Bhavan, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao launched a fierce critique of both the ruling Congress in Telangana and the BJP at the national level. KTR alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were engaged in a "behind-the-scenes pact" with a "secret deal" that could imperil Telangana's future.

KTR derisively referred to CM Revanth Reddy's penchant for what he termed "scissors" politics. He quipped that Revanth was eager to cut ribbons on projects initiated during the BRS tenure, subtly questioning his contributions. KTR pointed out that the recently inaugurated Osmania University buildings were laid down during KCR's administration.

Addressing concerns over irrigation, KTR accused CM Revanth of attempting to sabotage the Kaleshwaram project under directions from the central leadership and Chandrababu Naidu. He charged that there were plans to redirect Godavari waters to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. KTR provocatively likened PM Modi to a "Bada Modi" and CM Revanth Reddy to a "Chhota Modi," both making grand promises but failing to deliver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025