Strengthening Industrial Aid and Unity in Tibet
Chinese state-owned enterprises are urged to enhance industrial aid to Tibet, focusing on infrastructure investment and development. The state assets regulator emphasizes employment assistance and fostering national unity in the autonomous region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-08-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 07:33 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese state-owned enterprises are being called upon to deepen their industrial assistance to Tibet, a move aimed at bolstering infrastructure and development in the region.
The regulatory body overseeing state assets has underscored the importance of such investments in fostering employment opportunities and reinforcing national unity in Tibet.
This initiative reflects China's broader strategy to support Tibet's growth as an autonomous region with strategic infrastructure investments.
