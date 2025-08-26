Left Menu

Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi Lead Charge in 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Senior Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc representatives, participate in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, criticizing the NDA government's electoral roll revision. They assert unity and alignment among their allies, aiming for successful assembly election results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Supaul | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:54 IST
On Tuesday, Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined her brother Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Supaul, Bihar.

The Gandhis, along with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and other INDIA bloc representatives, were spotted atop an SUV, engaging with the cheering crowd as they progressed slowly through the district.

At a recent press conference in Araria, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the unity among INDIA bloc constituents, promising a common manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls and criticizing the Election Commission's electoral roll revision as biased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

