Philippines' Police Shake-Up: Marcos Jr. Fires Top Cop

In a surprising move, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has dismissed his national police chief, General Nicolas Torre. The decision comes amidst the backdrop of high-profile arrests under Torre's leadership, including the apprehension of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte and televangelist Apollo Carreon Quiboloy.

Lucas Bersamin, the Executive Secretary, announced the removal but did not provide specific reasons. Torre, who was appointed in May and would have served until 2027, faced differences with government officials over demotions within the police force. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla commented that the decision reflects a new direction for the national police under Marcos Jr.'s administration.

General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. takes over as the new police chief. Under Torre, major police operations were undertaken, including the controversial arrest of Duterte, highlighted by calls for a more lawful and systematic approach to police enforcement in the Philippines.