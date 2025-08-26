Battle of the South: Vice-Presidential Race Heats Up

In the intense political landscape, opposition vice-presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy is making strategic moves, engaging with leaders from the Congress and Samajwadi Party. These discussions, forming a united opposition bloc, position Reddy as a key player in the upcoming election.

Reddy, previously a Supreme Court judge, received a warm welcome at the airport by enthusiastic party workers in a show of political solidarity. He is set to meet notable figures, including SP president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress president Ajay Rai, highlighting the opposition's unified efforts.

The contest is drawing attention as a 'south versus south' battle, with both Reddy and NDA's C P Radhakrishnan originating from southern India. This vice-presidential election, emerging from Jagdeep Dhankhar's unexpected resignation, is painted as an ideological standoff, with Reddy leveraging his judicial legacy against a backdrop of political tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)