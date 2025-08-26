Left Menu

Rising Bond Yields Amid French Political Turmoil

France's 10-year bond yield hit its highest point since March amid political instability as opposition parties withdrew support from Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. Concurrently, French stock markets fell, and concerns about U.S. Federal Reserve independence contributed to volatility in global bond markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:44 IST
Rising Bond Yields Amid French Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

France's 10-year bond yield reached a significant peak on Tuesday, the highest since March, following political disarray as opposition parties refrained from supporting Prime Minister Francois Bayrou in an impending confidence vote.

This political unrest is exacerbating global bond market volatility and is raising concerns over the US Federal Reserve's independence.

Meanwhile, Germany attracted safe haven inflows, driving its 10-year yield down by 3 basis points to 2.72%, even as French bonds experienced instability marked by a yield of 3.53% earlier in trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four persons drown after being swept away in stream following heavy rains in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district: Police.

Four persons drown after being swept away in stream following heavy rains in...

 India
2
Lithuania's Political Shift: Ruginiene's Path to Leadership

Lithuania's Political Shift: Ruginiene's Path to Leadership

 Lithuania
3
Parliamentary Review of India's Strategic Tri-Command in Andaman

Parliamentary Review of India's Strategic Tri-Command in Andaman

 India
4
Inga Ruginiene Poised to Lead Lithuania: A Political Transition

Inga Ruginiene Poised to Lead Lithuania: A Political Transition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025