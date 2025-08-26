Priyanka Gandhi Slams NDA on Electoral Roll Revisions in Bihar
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, backed by her brother Rahul Gandhi, criticized the NDA government for alleged electoral roll manipulation in Bihar, claiming the BJP is stealing votes due to lost public trust. Participating in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', they urge safeguarding voting rights against unconstitutional actions.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a vehement critique of the NDA government, accusing it of orchestrating a conspiracy to steal votes amid the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Supporting her brother Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', she emphasized that the BJP, having lost public confidence, resorts to manipulating electoral processes.
Gandhi outlined the alleged disenfranchisement of poor citizens, threatening India's constitutional voting rights. The yatra, a joint effort by INDIA bloc members, aims to mobilize support against these actions, with its extensive route culminating in Patna prior to Bihar's assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
