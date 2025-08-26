Priyanka Gandhi Slams NDA on Electoral Roll Revisions in Bihar

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a vehement critique of the NDA government, accusing it of orchestrating a conspiracy to steal votes amid the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Supporting her brother Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', she emphasized that the BJP, having lost public confidence, resorts to manipulating electoral processes.

Gandhi outlined the alleged disenfranchisement of poor citizens, threatening India's constitutional voting rights. The yatra, a joint effort by INDIA bloc members, aims to mobilize support against these actions, with its extensive route culminating in Patna prior to Bihar's assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)