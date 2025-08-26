Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike Sparks Political Tension

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange is preparing to initiate a hunger strike in Mumbai on August 29, demanding reservations for the Maratha community. Despite appeals from the Maharashtra government, Jarange remains firm on his stance, highlighting ongoing political tensions.

The catalyst for this protest is the alleged obstruction of Maratha reservations in education and employment by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Jarange criticizes the government, comparing its actions to British-era high-handedness, and insists that the Maratha demands will not be subdued.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has indicated that protests require official permits, pushing Jarange's legal team to seek appropriate relief. As the agitation aligns with the Ganesh festival, concerns persist regarding potential disturbances, with the government emphasizing the need for law and order.