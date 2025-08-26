BJP's OBC Wing Stands Firm Against Maratha Quota Demand
Members of the BJP's OBC wing demonstrated in Chandrapur against Maratha leader Manoj Jarange's demand for a Maratha quota under the OBC category. They consider the demand unconstitutional and are willing to permit Kunbi certificates for verified Maratha families but oppose adding Marathas to the OBC quota.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:06 IST
- Country:
- India
In Chandrapur, the BJP's OBC wing staged a protest on Tuesday advocating against Maratha leader Manoj Jarange's demand for a 10 percent reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.
The demonstrators criticized Jarange's quest as an unconstitutional move and asserted their willingness to accept the granting of Kunbi certificates to Maratha families with verified records.
However, they remain resolute in opposing the inclusion of the Maratha community in the OBC category, warning that such actions could mobilize the OBCs against the current government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike Sparks Political Tension
Maratha Quota Demand Intensifies: Manoj Jarange Stands Firm Despite Government Appeal
Activist Manoj Jarange cannot hold protest for Maratha quota demand without seeking prior permission from authorities: Bombay HC.
Maratha Quota Protest in Mumbai: Court Stipulates Permission Rule
Tensions Rise: Maratha Quota Demands Clash with Ganesh Festival