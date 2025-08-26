BJP's OBC Wing Stands Firm Against Maratha Quota Demand

In Chandrapur, the BJP's OBC wing staged a protest on Tuesday advocating against Maratha leader Manoj Jarange's demand for a 10 percent reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The demonstrators criticized Jarange's quest as an unconstitutional move and asserted their willingness to accept the granting of Kunbi certificates to Maratha families with verified records.

However, they remain resolute in opposing the inclusion of the Maratha community in the OBC category, warning that such actions could mobilize the OBCs against the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)