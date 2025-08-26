Left Menu

BJP's OBC Wing Stands Firm Against Maratha Quota Demand

Members of the BJP's OBC wing demonstrated in Chandrapur against Maratha leader Manoj Jarange's demand for a Maratha quota under the OBC category. They consider the demand unconstitutional and are willing to permit Kunbi certificates for verified Maratha families but oppose adding Marathas to the OBC quota.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:06 IST
BJP's OBC Wing Stands Firm Against Maratha Quota Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Chandrapur, the BJP's OBC wing staged a protest on Tuesday advocating against Maratha leader Manoj Jarange's demand for a 10 percent reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The demonstrators criticized Jarange's quest as an unconstitutional move and asserted their willingness to accept the granting of Kunbi certificates to Maratha families with verified records.

However, they remain resolute in opposing the inclusion of the Maratha community in the OBC category, warning that such actions could mobilize the OBCs against the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration

India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration

 India
2
Assam's Tough Stance: Shoot-At-Sight Orders Continue in Dhubri During Durga Puja

Assam's Tough Stance: Shoot-At-Sight Orders Continue in Dhubri During Durga ...

 India
3
Casio Eyes Top Spot in India's Growing Watch Market

Casio Eyes Top Spot in India's Growing Watch Market

 India
4
Deluge of Diplomacy: The Flooding Threat Reigniting Indo-Pak Tensions

Deluge of Diplomacy: The Flooding Threat Reigniting Indo-Pak Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025