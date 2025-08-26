Left Menu

U.S. Threatens to Withhold Funds Over Truckers' English Proficiency

The U.S. Transportation Department announced plans to withhold federal funding from California, Washington state, and New Mexico unless they enforce English proficiency requirements for commercial truck drivers. This aligns with President Trump's executive order and Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visa issuance pause to address concerns over non-English-speaking truck drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Transportation Department has issued a warning to California, Washington state, and New Mexico, threatening to withhold federal funds unless these states enforce English proficiency requirements for commercial truck drivers.

This directive follows President Donald Trump's executive order mandating English proficiency for truck drivers and comes alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent announcement that the U.S. will pause the issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers not meeting this standard.

This move is part of the administration's broader strategy to manage concerns over the influx of foreign truck drivers lacking English skills essential for safety and compliance on American roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

