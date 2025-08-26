Left Menu

Market Jitters: Treasury Yields Impact Wall Street

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower due to rising Treasury bond yields. Concerns about Federal Reserve independence arose after President Trump fired a Federal Reserve governor. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all experienced small declines at the open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:05 IST
Wall Street's main indexes faced a downturn at Tuesday's opening, influenced by an increase in longer-term Treasury bond yields. This financial shift followed President Donald Trump's controversial decision to dismiss a Federal Reserve governor, sparking apprehension about the central bank's independence.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an initial dip of 45.6 points, or 0.10%, settling at 45,236.83. Concurrently, the S&P 500 decreased by 3.8 points, or 0.06%, reaching 6,435.49, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 5.7 points, or 0.03%, to stand at 21,443.631.

This market response reflects investor uncertainty, underscoring a cautious approach amid political influences on financial governance.

