US health officials in talks with 14 companies over drug prices, Kennedy says
The United States is in negotiations with 14 companies over its plan to implement so-called most-favored-nation pricing on pharmaceutical drugs, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Tuesday.
Kennedy made the comments in a Cabinet meeting alongside U.S. President Donald Trump.
