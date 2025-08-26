Left Menu

US health officials in talks with 14 companies over drug prices, Kennedy says

Updated: 26-08-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 22:38 IST
  • United States

The United States is in negotiations with 14 companies over its plan to implement so-called most-favored-nation pricing on pharmaceutical drugs, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Tuesday.

Kennedy made the comments in a Cabinet meeting alongside U.S. President Donald Trump.

