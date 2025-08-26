Fijian PM Rabuka Discusses 'Ocean of Peace' Amid US-India Tariff Tensions

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, in a recent visit to India, addressed the ongoing US-India tariff tensions while promoting the 'Ocean of Peace' concept for regional stability. During his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rabuka conveyed concerns about US dissatisfaction, yet acknowledged Modi's ability to navigate such challenges.

This visit, Rabuka's first in his current capacity, aimed to bolster Fiji's ties with India across various sectors, including maritime security and digital technology. Rabuka's conversations revolved around enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing global issues of mutual interest.

The emphasis on the 'Ocean of Peace' seeks to unite the Pacific region under a shared vision of peace and stability. Rabuka highlighted the importance of international cooperation, urging regional leaders and the United Nations to adopt this vision to foster global harmony and address emerging challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)