In a critical moment for Moldova's future, electoral authorities have finalized registration for the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28. This election is seen as a referendum on President Maia Sandu's pro-European agenda, which aims to integrate Moldova into the European Union by 2030.

The Central Election Commission has authorized 21 participants for the poll, which comes just as the nation celebrates its Independence Day with key European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, expected to show support for Sandu's vision. However, opinion polls suggest her Party of Action and Solidarity may face challenges in maintaining its current majority.

With projections indicating gains for pro-Russian factions, Sandu has issued warnings about alleged Russian meddling, including attempts to inject $100 million into the election via cryptocurrency to benefit pro-Russian parties. As the battle lines between European integration and Russian influence are drawn, Moldovans head to the polls with the country's geopolitical orientation hanging in the balance.

