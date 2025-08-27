Texas Map Redistricting Sparks Legal Battle over Minority Vote Dilution

In a significant legal battle, the NAACP and the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law have taken legal action against Texas, challenging the constitutionality of its recently redrawn congressional map. The lawsuit accuses Texas of diluting the electoral power of Black voters and other minorities.

The map, drawn up by the Republican-controlled Texas legislature, is accused of being racially motivated as it aims to secure five additional seats for the GOP in Congress, a move echoed by a counter-effort in California, which has also faced legal challenges.

Governor Greg Abbott and Secretary of State Jane Nelson are named as defendants. The battle over redistricting is seen as a pivotal factor in next year's midterm elections, as both Democratic and Republican-controlled states weigh redrawing maps to solidify political control.

